Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New $12.61 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.10.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $226.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $234.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

