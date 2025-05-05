Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $14.65 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 184,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,217,000 after buying an additional 327,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after acquiring an additional 933,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,763,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MLI opened at $75.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.