Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FI opened at $184.38 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.25 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

