Cardlytics (CDLX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,223.20. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,365.80. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,938 shares of company stock worth $244,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.