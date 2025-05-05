Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 58,351 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,351 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $143,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 3,882,889 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,673,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,905 shares during the period. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,267,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

DFAC stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

