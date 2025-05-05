Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

