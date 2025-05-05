Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $216.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day moving average of $209.81.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.