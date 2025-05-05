Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $253.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.