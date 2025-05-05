Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 162,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

