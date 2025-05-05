Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

