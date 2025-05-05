Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

