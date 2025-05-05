Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $9,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

