Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

