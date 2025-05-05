Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,228 shares of company stock worth $110,043,434. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Tesla stock opened at $287.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.82 and its 200-day moving average is $325.91.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
