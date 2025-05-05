Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Acquires 3,385 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DFEV opened at $27.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

