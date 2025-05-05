Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 191.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179,908 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.72% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $75,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

