Captrust Financial Advisors Has $110.07 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $110,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,010 shares of company stock valued at $152,760,770. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,156.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $968.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.97. The stock has a market cap of $492.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $580.25 and a 12 month high of $1,159.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

