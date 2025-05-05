Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

TS stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.21. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

