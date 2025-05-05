Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,823 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Constellium by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 424,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,522,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 364,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.65. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

