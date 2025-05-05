Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

