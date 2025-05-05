Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $437,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth about $812,246,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $499,972,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $246,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $110.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

