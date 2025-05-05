Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,089 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Cannae worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cannae by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $22.36.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.17%.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

