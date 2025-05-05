Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 186,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $230.03 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.