Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000.

VOO stock opened at $520.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

