Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

