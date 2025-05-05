Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,815 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,061,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,336 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.45 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

