Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $148.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

