Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $260.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

