Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,950 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $908,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

