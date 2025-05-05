Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,324,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

