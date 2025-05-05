Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 18,439 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,000,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 471,685 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 436,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 220,458 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.04 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

