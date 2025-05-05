Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 11,824 Shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.26% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ RUNN opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.79. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

