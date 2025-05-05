Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,778 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after buying an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $308.15 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

