Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,640 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,147,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 552,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 634,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,774,000 after purchasing an additional 497,623 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $125.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.