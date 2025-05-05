Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLD opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLD. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

