Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

