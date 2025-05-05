Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

