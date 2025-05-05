Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,196 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $38.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.