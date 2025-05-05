Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $225,000 Position in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,812,000.

Bayview Acquisition Stock Performance

BAYA stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

