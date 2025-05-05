Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 225,000 Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.87% of Cayson Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Cayson Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cayson Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000.

NASDAQ CAPN opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

