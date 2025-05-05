Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $385,000 Investment in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,329,000. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

