Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $916,000 in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in OFS Capital by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFS opened at $8.76 on Monday. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

