Bulldog Investors LLP Has $2.87 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,131 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

