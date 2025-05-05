Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 162,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000.

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

