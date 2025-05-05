Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 557,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000. The New America High Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HYB opened at $8.23 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.