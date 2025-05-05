Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $57,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD opened at $297.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

