Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 172,737 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $59,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,921,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,261,000 after buying an additional 290,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,106,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,294,000 after purchasing an additional 132,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,551,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,899,000 after purchasing an additional 326,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

