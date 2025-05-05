Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 144,372 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $129,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

