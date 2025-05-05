Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,346,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841,775 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $75,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 2.5 %

MWA opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

