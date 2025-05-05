Brown Advisory Inc. Has $53.09 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.51% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $53,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,039,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,899,000 after acquiring an additional 401,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,161,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

